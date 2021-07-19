Drive Greater Business Value from Modern Cash-Flow and Payments with Intelligent Invoice Processing

Keys to streamline accounting processes to prioritise customer experience
In June of 2019, Gartner reported that the Intelligent Document Processing market could be expected to grow up to 80 percent in two years. Since the global pandemic began, the appetite for paperless processing has only grown. But digitising paper assets is only the beginning of transformation. Many corporate Finance & Accounting organisations are now rethinking the way they are processing their newly digitised content.
In Accounts Payable, employees spend almost 25 percent of their time dealing with invoice processing mishaps.* By chaining together document scanning, capture, workflow, and intelligence, Accounting has a tremendous opportunity to transform. This report, produced by SSON and sponsored by ABBYY, provides the following guidance:
- What are the common pain points of paperless technology
- How Intelligent Document Processing addresses those pains
- How shifting repetitive work from employees to bots can make businesses more customer-centric
- Detailed case studies of how organisations have succeeded with this approach in Finance & Accounting
Just fill in the form to download the report in English.