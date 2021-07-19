Drive Greater Business Value from Modern Cash-Flow and Payments with Intelligent Invoice Processing

Keys to streamline accounting processes to prioritise customer experience

In June of 2019, Gartner reported that the Intelligent Document Processing market could be expected to grow up to 80 percent in two years. Since the global pandemic began, the appetite for paperless processing has only grown. But digitising paper assets is only the beginning of transformation. Many corporate Finance & Accounting organisations are now rethinking the way they are processing their newly digitised content.

In Accounts Payable, employees spend almost 25 percent of their time dealing with invoice processing mishaps.* By chaining together document scanning, capture, workflow, and intelligence, Accounting has a tremendous opportunity to transform. This report, produced by SSON and sponsored by ABBYY, provides the following guidance:

What are the common pain points of paperless technology

How Intelligent Document Processing addresses those pains

How shifting repetitive work from employees to bots can make businesses more customer-centric

Detailed case studies of how organisations have succeeded with this approach in Finance & Accounting

Just fill in the form to download the report in English.

Volg Executive Finance op LinkedIn!