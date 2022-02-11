‘Society 4.0 – Resolving eight key issues to build a citizens society’ is meant to provide inspiration for those who wish to build a vital and hopeful future for the next generations.

In envisioning a different and better society, Bob de Wit explores the emerging possibilities of new technologies, collects and examines ‘weak signals’ and evaluates numerous new societal initiatives and future visions. Bob de Wit aims to inspire readers to join his venture and build a ‘Citizens Society’. Bob has opened the webpage www.society4th.org to build a citizens community and create a citizens society for the future.

“This book is a timely warning of the major societal risks posed by technological developments in the long run. corporate leaders should pay heed to the analyses and observations in this book and take on the responsibility for building a better society.” – Prof. Jan Peter Balkenende, Former Prime Minister of the Netherlands (2002 – 2010); Professor of Governance, Institutions and Internationalization, Erasmus University Rotterdam; External Senior Advisor to EY; chairman of the Dutch Sustainable Growth Coalition

“The world of tomorrow requires us to ‘look differently’ at ourselves today. This book invites you to consider the issues facing us as a society from a new perspective.” – Trudy Huisman, Chairman of the Economic Board Zwolle Region; non-executive board member of several organisations; former Executive Director of Rabobank

Bob de Wit is a visionary academic and Professor of Strategic Leadership at the Nyenrode Center for Strategy, Organization & Leadership. His main research topic is the transformation of companies, industries and societies in relation to digital technologies, biotechnology and sustainable energy solutions. Bob is a globally recognised inspirational speaker, delivering presentations and keynote addressesto large audiences. His aim is to prepare private and public leaders for the economic ad societal revolution in the years ahead.

Bob de wit is the founding director (1998) of Strategy Works, a strategy consulting firm and Strategy Academy, which designs and delivers in-company (digital) leadership programmes.

