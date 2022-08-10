Inspireert. In finance en management.

Finance

Tech Wiki: Welke technologieën doen ertoe voor finance?

Door Marieke Hoogerwerf -

Welke technologieën zijn van belang voor finance? En wat is dan de uitleg achter deze technologieën? Executive Finance en Controllers Magazine zetten de meest relevante voor u op een rij en komen met een wiki. Zodat u precies weet wat er op u afkomt en u mee kunt praten over de technologische toekomst van uw organisatie.

  • Artificial intelligence
  • Augmented reality
  • Blockchain
  • Business intelligence
  • Data analytics
  • Datavisualisatie
  • Enterprise resource planning (ERP)
  • E-facturatie
  • Cloud computing
  • Continuous monitoring
  • Continuous auditing
  • Continuous assurance
  • Cyber security
  • Instant payments
  • Internet of things
  • Machine learning
  • Payment Service Directive 2 (PSD2)
  • Predictive analytics
  • Process mining
  • Purchase to pay (P2P)
  • Robotic process automation (RPA)
  • Quantum computing
  • Smart contracts
  • Standard business reporting
  • Universal business language
  • Virtual reality

Wilt u op de hoogte zijn van de belangrijkste technologieën voor financials? Vul hier uw gegevens in en ontvang de GRATIS download >>

Volg Executive Finance op LinkedIn!

Hidden
Dit veld is bedoeld voor validatiedoeleinden en moet niet worden gewijzigd.

Must reads

Hidden
Dit veld is bedoeld voor validatiedoeleinden en moet niet worden gewijzigd.